Megan Thee Stallion liberated the trailer for her upcoming album Fever last week. Today she reveals the official artwork and tracklist. Featuring fourteen new tracks and guest appearances by DaBaby and Juicy J. The project will be released on May 17th via 1501 Certified and 300 Entertainment

Her new collab with Maxo Kream titled “She Live” is available now on iTunes/Google Play. Check out the full Fever tracklist below.