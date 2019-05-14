Music Video: Hoodrich Pablo Juan – Grind For Mine

Hoodrich Pablo Juan follows the official video for his track “Can’t Fall N Luv” a couple weeks back and now he returns with the visual for his track “Grind For Mine”. Produced by Spiffy Global. Directed by JuddyRemixDem. This will be featured on his upcoming album D.M.V.. He spoke about the visual on Instagram:

“Grind 4 mine prod by @spiffyglobal dropping tomorrow at 11am on my YouTube channel. D.M.V next month s/o to all u ni**as who really soft but act hard on IG PUSSCS .”

Watch the video below. His latest project BLO: The Movie is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.