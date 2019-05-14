Video: Quavo & Boi-1da Recreate The ‘Shaft’ Theme Song

The new Shaft movie is set to hit theaters on June 14th. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Richard Roundtree and more. With that upcoming release comes a new theme song, which was recreated by Migos’ Quavo and producer Boi-1da. Here is the first official trailer from the movie below.

In other news, Quavo hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami alongside Kid Cudi to perform their collab “Lost” live for the first time.

Watch the trailer and the performance below.