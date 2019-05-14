Video: Styles P – The Breakfast Club Interview

Styles P just released his new album S.P. The GOAT: Ghost Of All Time and he takes his promo run to Power 105’s The Breakfast Club to talk about getting tired of being an artist, expanding his businesses, the music industry, The LOX, drama, traveling the world, son producing, technology, focus, taking his mother to South Africa, recording S.P. The GOAT: Ghost Of All Time, studio habits, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download S.P. The GOAT: Ghost Of All Time now on iTunes/Google Play.