Video: The Game Shows Off His Sneaker Collection

The Game is currently putting the finishing touches on his final album Born To Rap. He links up with Complex’s Joe La Puma to show off his sneaker collection. During the clip, he shows off his Air Jordan clock made with models one through twelve and talks about his favorite era of footwear, Ray Allen’s He Got Game silhouette, Drake giving him OVO 10s, Raging Bull, Mike Bibby sending gifts, DJ Khaled, rare Nike MAGs getting stolen, Yeezys, NMD, LeBron James, and more.

