Vince Staples and producer Kenny Beats have worked together on multiple occasions. Including Vince’s 2018 album FM!. They link up for D.O.T.S.’ The Cave were Kenny makes a beat in 10 minutes and Vince ends up kicking an on the spot freestyle. All the moments in between are filled with Vince hilariousness.

Watch the episode below and download FM! now on iTunes/Google Play.