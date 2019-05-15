Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 247) “Seven Days”

In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks recap Rolling Loud in Miami (14:18). Joe also admits that Jhene Aiko and Big Sean tricked him this past week (43:00), the podcast is introduced to feminist Mal (49:31), the Wu-Tang documentary (69:43), the NBA draft lottery (104:35) and Disney monopolizing the market (120:53).

Intro Song: Al Green – “Let’s Stay Together”

Sleeper Picks

Joe: Daley – “Until The Pain Is Gone” Rory: Leven Kali – “Sumwrong” Mal: Zacari – “Midas Touch” Parks: Diamond D – “Got It Covered”