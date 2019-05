DJ Khaled’s new album Father of Asahd is set to hit stores on May 17th. He hit up Instagram to reveal the official artwork.

He has an upcoming rumored collab with Cardi B and also “Higher” featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend. But other than that there hasn’t been any solid information on who will be featured on his project

Check out the album artwork below and stay tuned for the release of Father Of Asahd this Friday.