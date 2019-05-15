Music Video: London On Da Track & G-Eazy ft. City Girls & Juvenile – Throw Fits

By cyclone -
0

London On Da Track & G-Eazy ft. City Girls & Juvenile – Throw Fits

London On Da Track connects with G-Eazy for the official video to their collab “Throw Fits” featuring City Girls and Juvenile. Featuring a cameo by Curren$y. Directed by Lauren Dunn. Premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio.

Watch “Throw Fits” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR