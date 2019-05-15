Music Video: London On Da Track & G-Eazy ft. City Girls & Juvenile – Throw Fits

London On Da Track connects with G-Eazy for the official video to their collab “Throw Fits” featuring City Girls and Juvenile. Featuring a cameo by Curren$y. Directed by Lauren Dunn. Premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio.
Watch “Throw Fits” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.
That NOLA feel. @LondonOnDaTrack, @G_Eazy, @CityGirls_QC and @juviethegreat come together on #ThrowFits, @zanelowe‘s #WorldRecord. https://t.co/LIeiQ7KfzJ pic.twitter.com/KtJlEzMahI
— Beats 1 (@Beats1) May 15, 2019