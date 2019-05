Montana Of 300 is gearing up to release his new project Views From The General’s Helmet on May 20th. Before that happen, he premieres the official video for his track “Monster”.

Views From The General’s Helmet features ten new songs and guest appearances by No Fatigue, OD Quake, TO3, Wuntayk Timmy, Arsonal, and Derez De’Shon.

Watch the “Monster” video below.