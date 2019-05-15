Music Video: THURZ – Long Live

THURZ dropped his Jake One-produced single “Long Live” last month. He returns with the official video. He spoke to Complex about the record stating:

“The track is about giving impactful people in my life their flowers while they can still smell them. An ode to all the family members and friends that have helped shaped my perspective as a man and human being. Their teachings along with life experiences create the necessity for ‘realness’ to be cherished forever. Jake One provided the perfect soundscape to reflect on all that has inspired me. Honor those you love while they’re here.”

His new project, Party in My Living Room is set to hit stores later this year.

Watch the clip below and download “Long Live” now on iTunes/Google Play.