Twelve’Len follows his appearance in Denzel Curry’s “BLACK BALLOONS” video and now he returns with his on new self-directed video for his track “Thank The Gang”. He took to Twitter to speak about the record:

“To all of you who read this letter @TwelveLen would like to say these words to you. THANK THE GANG OUT NOW!”

Watch the clip below and download “Thank The Gang” now on iTunes/Google Play.