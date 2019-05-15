New Music: Aminé – Places + Faces Freestyle

Aminé returns after his appearance in Injury Reserve’s video for “Jailbreak The Tesla” with a new freestyle titled “Places + Faces”.

The Asian leg of his tour kicks off July 25th in Indonesia.

You can stream “Places + Faces Freestyle” below.

