New Music: Aminé – Places + Faces Freestyle

By cyclone -
0

Aminé – Places + Faces Freestyle

 

Aminé returns after his appearance in Injury Reserve’s video for “Jailbreak The Tesla” with a new freestyle titled “Places + Faces”.

The Asian leg of his tour kicks off July 25th in Indonesia.

You can stream “Places + Faces Freestyle” below.

