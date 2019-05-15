New Music: Ghostface Killah & RZA – On That Shit Again

Ghostface Killah and RZA just announced a new Wu-Tang Clan EP to go along with their Showtime documentary titled Of Mics And Men. They celebrated the announcement with the new record titled “On That Shit Again”. They took to Twitter to speak about the project:

“You’ve seen episode 1/ Wu documentary by now (and if you haven’t, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we’re coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you’ll be in late to work.”

You can stream “On That Shit Again” below and pick up the Of Mics And Men EP on May 17th. Also check out the official tracklist below.

01. Ghostface Killah & RZA – On That Shit Again

02. Ghostface Killah, Raekwon & Harley – Seen A Lot Of Thing

03. Nas – Project Kids (Skit)

04. RZA – Do The Same As My Brother Do

05. Cheo Hoodari Coker – Yo, Is You Cheo? (Skit)

06. RZA, Masta Killa & Capadonna – Of Mics And Men

07. GZA & Masta Killa – One Rhyme (Skit)