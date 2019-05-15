New Music: Tuxedo (Mayer Hawthorne x Jake Uno) – The Tuxedo Way

Mayer Hawthorne & Jake Uno aka Tuxedo give fans their latest single titled “The Tuxedo Way”. The electro-funk duo had this to say about the record

“Tuxedo is music for celebrating. Yet, as we were working on new music, we realized, much to our surprise, that we didn’t actually have a quintessential celebration song in our catalog. ‘The Tuxedo Way’ is the answer to that problem.”

There is no official word on their upcoming third album but look for more information to be released soon.

You can stream “The Tuxedo Way” below and download it now on Google Play