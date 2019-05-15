Video: Chris Brown ft Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy – Wobble Up (Teaser)

Chris Brown’s new single “Wobble Up” featuring Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy dropped a couple weeks back. Now he decides to teases the official video. He posted the clip on Instagram with the caption:

“VIDEO COMING REAL SOON! JUST WANTED TO TEASE Y’ALL A BIT!😈❤️ NO SOUND #wobbleup.”

His anticipated new album Indigo hits stores on June 21st and will feature guest appearances by Drake, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Juicy J, Tyga, Tory Lanez, Gunna, H.E.R., Juvenile, Lil Jon, Tank, and more.

He also revealed the official album artwork. Illustrated by SATURNO & Jeff Cole.

Watch the teaser for “Wobble Up” and check out the album artwork below..