YFN Lucci’s Car Shot Up In Atlanta

On Friday night, YFN Lucci’s Mercedes G-Wagon was left riddled with bullets after a drive-by shooting. According to TMZ, there was one passenger in the car, who was not Lucci, shot twice after the attack.

The car is registered to YFN Lucc’s mother but is in fact his and was feature in his video “12 Days” with Fatboy SSE back in February.There was a police report filed but there is currently no known motive for the shooting and according to the report, the shooting victim told the police he was driving when suddenly shots started ringing out, hitting the vehicle and striking him in his left shoulder.

Lucci picked up the vehicle from an Atlanta salvage yard earlier this week. No word from him of his team on the incident. Check out the pics below and stay tuned for more information as the story develops.