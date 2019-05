Chicago’s Cdot Honcho liberates the visuals for his new single titled “Honest”, Directed by Zae. He spoke about the record via Instagram:

Honest🤯🤯💫 A Vibe… I Owe Y’all A lot More Of Me Lmk If Y’all Want It Or Nah🔥🔥🔥❓

Watch the “Honest” video below..