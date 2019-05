Charli XCX keeps her promise and delivers her new single titled “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo. She had this to say about the record:

“I HOPE THIS BECOMES UR NEW PARTY ANTHEM. 💌 THIS SONG HAS BEEN IN MY LIFE FOR AROUND THREE YEARS NOW AND I’M SO HAPPY TO BE RELEASING IT. 💌 I LOVE YOU ALL. LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!!!!”

You can stream “Blame It On Your Love” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.