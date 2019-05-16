New Music: Exit21 ft. Safaree – Bend Ova

Up & Coming Long Island R&B group Exit21 get an assist from Safaree for their new single “Bend Ova”. Group member Showtime spoke with Rap-Up about the record:

“Bend Ova” is the vibe the industry is missing. That fun, feel-good record that everyone has been waiting for.

Member Shawn adds:

The session was lit. Putting a group of creative minds together with similar experiences with beautiful women made it fun and easy to create.

Brothers B-Smoove and Ron talked about working with Safaree:

Amazing and humbling. He wrote his verse on the spot and brought around great energy.

You can stream “Bend Ova” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

