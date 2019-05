Nardwuar continues his Rolling Loud Miami interviews as he catches up with Blac Youngsta to talk about Nashville, coming from poverty, someone trying to cut off his hand, Beyoncé, Playa Fly, Zed Zilla, Gangsta Boo, Three 6 Mafia, Sir Mix-A-Lot, hot wings, playing football, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download “Lay Down,” “Court Tomorrow,” and “Cut Up,” now on iTunes/Google Play.