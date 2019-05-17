Album Stream: DJ Khaled – Father Of Asahd

As promised, DJ Khaled premiered his 11th studio album Father Of Asahd. Feturing fifteen new tracks and guest appearances by Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Future, the late Nipsey Hussle, John Legend, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, 21 Savage, J Balvin, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Jeezy, 070 Shake, Gunna, SZA, Travis Scott, Jeremih, Big Sean and more. Executive produced by DJ Khaled’s son Asahd.

You can stream Father Of Asahd in its entirety below and download now on iTunes/Google Play.