EP Stream: DUCKWRTH – THE FALLING MAN

DUCKWRTH dropped his track “LOVE IS LIKE A MOSHPIT” back in April and now he returns with his new EP titled THE FALLING MAN. Featuring eight songs a guest appearance Kiana Ledé, Terrace Martin, Medasin, Rico Nasty, Mr. Carmack, Allan Kingdom, and NoMBe. He had this yo say about the project:

“ANOTHER FULL ORBIT AROUND THE SUN, AND I’M HELLA GRATEFUL TO BE STARTING THIS NEXT JOURNEY. 🌍💫 GRATEFUL FOR ALL MY OLD AND NEW FRIENDS AND FAM. NOTHING IS FULLY REALIZED W/O YAH INVOLVEMENT. I GOT SO MUCH NEW SHIT FOR THE WORLD. THE FALLING MAN, FRIDAY. SHORT FILM DROPS NEXT WEEK. TAURUS SEASON ON YAH ASS 🐂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🎂.”

You can stream THE FALLING MAN below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

01. DUCKWRTH – BOW

02. DUCKWRTH – FALL BACK

03. DUCKWRTH – KING KING

04. DUCKWRTH – NOBODY FALLS (Feat. Kiana Ledé, Terrace Martin & Medasin)

05. DUCKWRTH – LOVE IS LIKE A MOSHPIT (Feat. Rico Nasty & Medasin)

06. DUCKWRTH – SOPRANO

07. DUCKWRTH – A WILDFIRE (Feat. Mr. Carmack & Allan Kingdom)

08. DUCKWRTH – SALLIE MAE (Feat. NoMBe)