EP Stream: Wu-Tang Clan – Of Mics And Men

Wu-Tang Clan celebrates the release of their Showtime documentary series Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men with the accompanying EP. Featuring five new songs along with three skits and appearances by Ghostface Killah, RZA, Raekwon, Harley, Nas, Cheo Hoodari Coker, Masta Killa, Capadonna, and GZA. They spoke about their new music via Twitter:

“You’ve seen episode 1/ Wu documentary by now (and if you haven’t, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series.”

The Wu-Tang Clan also received their own district in New York a couple weeks back. City Council member Debi Rose gave her take on the historical moment:

“The Wu-Tang Clan District is a celebration of their inspiration to the world and a celebration of their home, Shaolin. The Wu-Tang Clan turned their experiences growing up here into something that now resonates with people all over the world, with young people who live in urban settings, young people whose neighborhoods are under-served, young people who face economic and social challenges. Wu-Tang’s story is one of inspiration, and I was proud to commemorate their story and their contributions with the highest honor the City Council can give. Thank you to all from near and far who joined us today to officially create the Wu-Tang Clan District here in Park Hill / Stapleton.”

You can stream Of Mics And Men in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.