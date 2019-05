DJ Khaled just delivered his new album Father Of Asahd and to celebrate he premiere the official video for his highly anticipated track “Higher” featuring John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle. Directed by Eif Rivera.

All proceeds from “Higher” will be donated to Nipsey’s children Emani and Kross. Khaled also released his video itinerary.

Watch the “Higher” video below and download Father Of Asahd now on Apple Music/Google Play.