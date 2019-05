Lil Nas X continues to push his #1 single “Old Town Road (Remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. He premieres the official video. Directed by Calmatic and featuring cameos by Chris Rock, HaHa Davis, Diplo, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, YoungKio, and Jozzy.

Watch the “Old Town Road” mini movie below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.