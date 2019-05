Trevor Jackson will release his new project Rough Drafts, Pt. 2 on June 4th. Before that happens he delivers the official video for his track “SPAM In A Can”. Directed by Arrad Rahgoshay. Trevor spoke about the record stating:

“The realest shit I ever wrote.”

The Indianapolis-born actor and musician will hit the road on his RD2 Tour June 6th.

Watch the “SPAM In A Can” video below and pre-order Rough Drafts, Pt. 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.