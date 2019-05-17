New Music: SuicideBoys & Travis Barker – Aliens Are Ghosts

SuicideBoys and Travis Barker return after dropping “nothingleftnothingleft” last week with another new record titled “Aliens Are Ghosts”. Off of their upcoming joint project LIVE FAST, DIE WHENEVER, which drops May 24th.

SuicideBoys will will be hitting the road on their Greyday Tour starting July 24th in Seattle, WA with special guests Denzel Curry, Shoreline Mafia, GERM, Night Lovell, Pouya, Trash Talk, City Morgue, and Turnstile.

You can stream “Aliens Are Ghosts” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span<br /> data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;<br /> overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”<br /> class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>