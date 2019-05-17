New Music: Thurz ft. Goldie – Loyalty

Earlier this week, Thurz premiered the official video for his single “Long Live”. He decides to give fans another new record from his upcoming album Party In My Living Room. This one is titled “Loyalty” featuring Goldie. Produced by J. LBS. He recently spoke about the record stating:

“Broken loyalty cost a lot of time and time is our most precious asset. Loyalty to your vision yields the best results, and the well being of my family is what I am loyal to. If you do not come from a rich family, a rich family must come from you, and to that I am loyal to.”

You can stream “Loyalty” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.