YFN Lucci gets an assist from Trey Songz for his new single titled “All Night Long”. produced by Hitmaka.

His Mercedes Benz SUV was shoot up in drive-by shooting on Friday night. The identified driver at the time was hit twice but Lucci wasn’t on the scene. No suspects have been arrested for the shooting as of yet..

You can stream “All Night Long” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.