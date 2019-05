Kota The Friend follow his single “Backyard” with his debut album titled FOTO. Featuring nineteen new songs and guest appearances by Saba, Hello Oshay, Lizzy Ashliegh, Isa Reyes, and Richard Parker. Kota recently spoke about the album:

“My debut album FOTO is OUT NOW! I’m so grateful for all the love. It’s overwhelming.”

FOTO