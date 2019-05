In this episode:

The guys discuss how DJ Khaled is a producer regardless if he makes beats or not (16:58). Rory also expresses his issues with David Letterman (42:33), they also discuss Ty Dolla Sign (59:00), and much more!

Sleeper Picks Rory: DJ Clue – “Fantastic 4 pt 2.” Joe: James Fauntleroy – “Love Stone” Mal: Black Rob – “Life Story” Parks: Ol’ Dirty Bastard – “Rawhide”