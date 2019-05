DJ Khaled sticks to his video release schedule for his new album Father Of Asahd with his latest visual “You Stay” featuring Meek Mill, J Balvin, Lil Baby, and Jeremih. Directed by Eif Rivera. Featuring cameos by Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae.

Khaled performed on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live Hosted by Paul Rudd.

You can download Father Of Asahd now on iTunes/Google Play.