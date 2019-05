Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber dropped their collab “I Don’t Care” last week and now they deliver the official video. Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to speak about the quirky visual:

“Official video for I Don’t Care with @justinbieber is up now, go check it out. We shot it in Japan/LA and I wore a giant panda suit x.”

Justin adds:

“I think you married me in this when I was a minor. Not cool Ed.”

Watch the clip below and download “I Don’t Care” now on iTunes/Google Play.