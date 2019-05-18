Music Video: Halsey – Nightmare

After linking up with BTS on “Boy With Luv”, Halsey premieres her new solo single titled “Nightmare”. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis. Featuring cameos by Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Blondie‘s Debbie Harry. Halsey spoke about the visual on Twitter:

“Imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin and not being inspired by it”.

Watch the "Nightmare" video below