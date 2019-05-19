Album Stream: Injury Reserve – Injury Reserve

Arizona’s Injury Reserve give fans their self-titled debut album. Featuring thirteen new records and guest appearances by Pro Teens, Rico Nasty, Cakes Da Killa, JPEGMAFIA, Aminé, Freddie Gibbs, DRAM, Dylan Brady, and Tony Velour. The spoke with Complex about the project stating:

“What this album is, the story of this album is just the music that, this is the music we’re tryna make. And that’s why putting the name on it is both refreshing but also telling.”

