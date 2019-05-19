EP Stream: Sheek Louch – Beast Mode, Vol. 3

Sheek Louch drops off his new EP Beast Mode, Vol. 3. Featuring six new songs and guest appearances by Jadakiss, Styles P, Uncle Murda, Whispers, Havoc, Fat Joe, and Heroin Pop.

You can stream Beast Mode, Vol. 3 in its entirety below and download now on iTunes/Google Play.

01. Sheek Louch – On That Sh*t (Feat. Jadakiss & Styles P)

02. Sheek Louch – Good Good (Feat. Uncle Murda)

03. Sheek Louch – Making Plays (Feat. Whispers)

04. Sheek Louch – New York Sh*t (Feat. Havoc & Fat Joe)

05. Sheek Louch – The Fiend (Feat. Heroin Pop)

06. Sheek Louch – Alone