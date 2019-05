As promised, Chris Brown premieres the official video for his new single “Wobble Up” featuring Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy. Featuring a cameo by Tyga.

Chris Brown’s new album Indigo hits stores June 21st and will feature guest appearances by Justin Bieber, Drake, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Tory Lanez, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Tyga, Sage The Gemini, Tank, and more.