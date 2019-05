After teasing the record video Instagram, Jay Park & Hit-Boy drop their new single “K-TOWN”. He had this to say about the track:

Jay Park X @hitboy “K-Town” drops 5/17 hit me with a 🇰🇷 if you excited for this. 😎🔥 #ThisWasntSupposedToHappen #HistoryintheMaking #KtownBussitDown.

The official video is coming soon.

You can stream “K-TOWN” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

***Updated with the official video.***