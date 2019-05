FKi 1st is gearing up to release his new project Good Gas, Vol. 3. Before that happens, he give fans his latest single “Where Was You At” featuring Matt OX.

Good Gas, Vol. 3 will features guest appearances by Famous Dex, Dice Soho, Lil Duke, ManMan Savage, Lil Gotit, Lil Reek, G.U.N, and more.

You can stream “Where Was You At” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.