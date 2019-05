If you’ve seen the the new Wu-TangvClan documentary on Showtime, Of Mics & Men, you’re familiar U–God’s son that almost lost his life in a tragic accident. He has since recovered graduated from and decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. Here is his new single titled “There From The Start”. Produced by LeGenD & Eric Hill.

