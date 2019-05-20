Rihanna Confirms New Album & More With T Magazine

Rihanna has been quiet on the music scene for a couple years promoting her Fenty beuty line.She sits down for an interview with NY Time’s T Magazine. Ri Ri about moving to London, LVMH collaboration, finding success, winning a GRAMMY, overcoming failures, Fenty, fashion inspirations, work ethic, inner circle, forthcoming reggae album, makeup line, origins of her last name, manager Jay Brown, personal growth, Lady Gaga collaboration rumors, Drake, diversity, upbringing, gaining weight, and more.

JH: Is “Good Girl Gone Bad” your favorite album?

RF: No, because that was a transition. I don’t know what my favorite album is — I’m sure if I put all my favorite songs together, it would be a really sick album. Maybe I should do that one day.

JH: You should troll your fans by doing that. Be like, “New album, y’all!”

RF: They would hate me. They would take me down.

JH: I’m not in the Navy,29 but I am Navy adjacent. So I have to ask some questions I saw floating around the message boards.

RF: O.K. [Laughs.]

JH: Is it true you are doing a reggae album?

RF: Yeah.

JH: You are? O.K., are you collaborating with Lady Gaga?

RF: No.

JH: Are you going to collaborate with Drake again?30

RF: Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening. Not on this album, that’s for sure.

JH: What is the album called?

RF: Uh, I don’t know yet.

JH: If you don’t know yet, then you probably don’t know when it’s coming out?

RF: I don’t.

JH: Do you have any names under consideration?

RF: No, so far it’s just been R9,31 thanks to the Navy. I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this “R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?” How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?