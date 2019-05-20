Video: Ice Cube – BIG3 Season 3 Theme Song

Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, founded by himself entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, will be entering their third season. This season, they will be adding 4 new teams and they dropped the age of the players that can join from 30 to 27, which expanded the draft pool significantely. To build anticipation, Ice Cube releases this season’s theme song.

Season 3 of BIG3 will air every Saturday and Sunday starting Saturday, 6/22 on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Tickets for the games are on sale now at big3.com.