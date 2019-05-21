Album Stream: Montana Of 300 – Views From The General’s Helmet

Montana Of 300 follows the video for “Monster” with his full project Views From The General’s Helmet. Featuring ten new songs and guest appearances by No Fatigue, OD Quake, Talley Of 300, WunTayk Timmy, Arsonal, and Derez De’Shon. He took to Instagram to speak about the project:

“!!!NEW!!! 🔥🔥🔥 @montanaof300 VIEWS FROM THE GENERAL’S HELMET Album is OUT NOW!!!! S/O to all my true fans and supporters. All the ppl who appreciate real rap and enjoy solid bars and value substance. I put a lot of time and work into this as I always do. Hope y’all catch all the bars and all the messages and lessons. I appreciate everyone who ever bought a piece of merchandise or a ticket to a show or any body of my work and craft. I love y’all. Y’all make being independent worth standing firm. Make sure y’all go purchase the new album and blast that shit for me everywhere you go n let the world know who the Rap God is! I’m sure y’all will enjoy every single track on this album. S/O to my team too and everybody that played a part in putting this project, this masterpiece together.”

You can stream Views From The General’s Helmet in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

