DJ Mustard just released his new single “100 Bands” at the beginning of the month and now he decides to announce the release date his upcoming album Perfect Ten.

After revealing the name of the album during Power 106’s Liftoff Edition concert He took to Instagram to show the official artwork and release date of June 28th with the caption.

“I AM THE SUMMER TRUST ME I GOT US! ANTHEMS ON ANTHEMS ON MY ALBUM…. ON GOD! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯”

Stay tuned for the official tracklist.