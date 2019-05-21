Music Video: Megan Thee Stallion – Realer

Megan Thee Stallion delivered her debut album Fever this past Friday. Today she premieres the official video for his popular single “Realer”. Directed by Munachi Osegbu. She recently covered FADER’s Summer Music Issue, which she announced via Instagram.

Guess who is on the cover of @thefader magazine?! MEEEEE 🥵🥵🥵 REAL HOTGIRL SHIT I TOLD YALL THEE MF SUMMER IS MINE !!! This is my first cover 😭 Love my @thefader family ❤️

In the cover story she discusses being spoiled as a child, going to studio session with her other as a child, receiving a call from Q-Tip, her first ever show, the passing of her mother, and more.

Megan didn’t have to look that far for artistic inspiration. Her mom was a well-known local rapper for the majority of Megan’s childhood, performing under the name Holly-Wood. She grew up regularly hearing her family play the likes of UGK, Three 6 Mafia, and Biggie Smalls. She’d even tag along to studio sessions with her mother.

“Back then, I used to be more quiet, ‘cause I was just observing everything,” she says of her childhood. “And I used to be kind of a cry baby because I was spoiled. I was an only child so, at home, I’m turnt up by myself, doing whatever I wanna do.”

Watch “Realer” video below and check on her full cover story at TheFader.com. Download Fever now on iTunes/Google Play.