New Music: Flying Lotus ft. Denzel Curry – Black Balloons Reprise

Flying Lotus returns after the video for his track “More” with a brand new record titled “Black Balloons Reprise” featuring Denzel Curry. Off of his upcoming album Flamagra, which hits store on May 24th. He took to Twitter to speak about the track:

That “Black Balloons” beat is dedicated to @madlib and @nowagain. When I was in college I heard Quas’ “Come On Feet.” It relit my love for sampling and eventually changed my world. Love to you legends.

You can stream “Black Balloons Reprise” below and pre-order Flamagra now on iTunes/Google Play.