New Music: Max B ft. French Montana – Hold On

Max B is still currently incarcerated and serving a 75 year sentence. That won’t stop him from celebrating his 41st birthday with a new single titled “Hold On” featuring French Montana. Sampling Sade’s “Nothing Can Come Between Us”.

