In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks give a recap of their weekend in Chicago and Detroit. They discuss new music from DJ Khaled (26:13), Tyler the Creator (43:09), and Ty Dolla $ign (50:13). Joe also addresses August Alsina (74:06), talk Steve Harvey, the finale of Game of Thrones (116:23) and much more!

Sleeper picks Joe: Rahsan Patterson – “Wonderful Star” Rory: Sebastian – “Run For Me” Mal: VEDO – “Do It Nasty” Parks: Griselda – “Headlines”