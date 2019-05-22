Music Video: King Von ft. Lil Durk – Crazy Story 2.0

By cyclone -
0

King Von ft. Lil Durk – Crazy Story 2.0

King Von dropped Crazy Story 2.0” with Lil Durk a couple weeks back and he returns with the official video. Directed by SetItOff.TV.

Von is still currently in jail after being arrested for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His girlfriend Asian Da Brat up dated fans a couple days ago on Instagram with a pick of the two together and the caption:

Papa is coming home 💙

Watch the“Crazy Story 2.0” video below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Papa is coming home 💙

A post shared by ASIAN DA BRAT (@asiandabrat) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR